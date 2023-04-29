 Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 Indians return home from strife-torn Sudan : The Tribune India

Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 Indians return home from strife-torn Sudan

Total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 1,725

Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 Indians return home from strife-torn Sudan

Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 29

India on Saturday brought back home a fresh batch of 365 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

“More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri. 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The return of the fresh batch of Indians came a day after 754 people arrived in India in two batches under the evacuation mission.

The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 1,725, according to official data.

The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF on Thursday.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF’s aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of the mission to evacuate ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh Stamp Duty Rebate

Mohali registers 1,323 properties in a day

2
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

3
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

4
Chandigarh

Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

7
Himachal

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

8
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

9
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

10
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves SC seeking 6 more months to complete probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves Supreme Court seeking 6 more months to complete probe; 'hope not an effort to bury scam', says Congress

Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, includ...

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign

Their statement came on a day many politicians, including Pr...

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

‘Our childhood was full of challenges… I still cannot forget...

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated ‘rockstar’ pictures for ‘World Leadership Music Concert’

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

Netizens are in awe of amazing art work


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

No Covid vaccine available with Chandigarh hospitals since February

Dera Bassi tragedy: Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

Chandigarh MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

‘Modi ji may try as much as…,’ says Sisodia as Delhi court extends his judicial custody in Excise ‘scam’ case

‘Modi ji may try as much as…,’ says Sisodia as Delhi court extends his judicial custody in Excise ‘scam’ case

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

‘Accused should be given harshest punishment’: Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Excise policy case: Court extends former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s ED custody

Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Jalandhar byelection: Diaspora showing little enthusiasm

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Punjab: 'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

VB team ‘inspects’ Chahal’s properties

Patiala: VB team 'inspects' Bharat Inder Singh Chahal's properties

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare