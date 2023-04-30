Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 returns home

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

India on Saturday brought back home a fresh batch of 365 persons under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. “More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri. 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

1,191 Indians rescued so far from strife-torn Sudan 3,000 Indians to be rescued under Operation Kaveri

Under Operation Kaveri, 117 of the 1,191 Indians rescued so far from strife-torn Sudan are being quarantined as they were not vaccinated against yellow fever, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Government of India is evacuating about 3,000 passengers of Indian origin from Sudan. Necessary quarantine facilities are being arranged at transit junctures for the incoming passengers. “A total of 1,191 passengers have arrived so far, of which 117 passengers are being quarantined because they were not vaccinated against yellow fever. They will be released after a week, if they remain asymptomatic,” the ministry said.

These passengers are provided rent-free accommodation with free food facility at quarantine centres managed by airport health officers (APHOs) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at various hospitals across states as well as Central Government hospitals such as Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Arrangements have also been made NITR, Mehrauli and Lady Hardinge Medical College.

“The first batch of passengers arrived in Delhi with 360 passengers, none of whom required quarantine, followed by the second flight which arrived in Mumbai with 240 passengers on April 26, of which 14 were quarantined,” the ministry said. Two persons were discharged after validation of their vaccination certificates.