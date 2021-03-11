Opposition exploits fissures in society: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

Jaipur, May 20

Exhorting party leaders at a conclave here, PM Narendra Modi today asked them to reach out to the people showcasing development-centric politics, as for BJP “power is not the end, but means” to serve.

Eradicating corruption All of us should work hard for optimal saturation of various welfare schemes of the government. Because this is the only way we can eradicate corruption from the system. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Addressing the gathering of national office-bearers and BJP state unit chiefs through video-conferencing, Modi impressed upon leaders and workers that they should not deviate from this path despite various enticements and provocations by political opponents and the media.

“You remain on the path of Antyodaya shown by our founding fathers. All of us should work hard for optimal saturation of various welfare schemes of the government. Because this is the only way we can eradicate corruption from the system,” the PM said.

Hitting out at political opponents, Modi said they had the habit of exploiting “ocassional and marginal” fissures in the society for their petty political gains. “The BJP is not static, it is like a flowing river and, therefore, while adopting newer and modern things, it never gets disconnected with the country ‘puratan’ values and traditions,” he said.

Lambasting political opponents for practising “dynastic politics”, the PM said, “For such people public life is for the family, of the family and by the family.”

Claiming that this system existed in the country for major period after Independence, PM Modi said this failed India from realising its true potential.

The PM, however, asserted that things have changed since 2014 and people are taking the responsibility of becoming the drivers of this change. “They have been repeatedly reposing faith in us. Fulfilling their aspirations is at the core of government and party policies. This throws up newer challenges in front of us and we need to make efforts without getting tired,” he noted.

#narendra modi