Oppn joining hands for 'alternative vision' for India: Rahul in US

PTI

Washington, June 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday told members of the Indian American community here that India is currently experiencing a “fight” between two different ideologies and said all Opposition parties were joining hands for an “alternative vision” of the country.

Targets RSS There is a vision championed by the RSS of divisive arrogance and non-scientific aggressiveness. Rahul Gandhi

Making his last public appearance during his two-day visit to the US Capitol, Rahul said when he met non-Congress Opposition parties, he always emphasised it was important to fight unitedly.

“Lots of people in the media like to make the BJP and RSS larger than life. Look at the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections. We are going to have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.... See those elections and you will see that the Congress is more than capable of defeating the BJP,” Rahul told members of the Indian American community at a reception on Friday.

“All Opposition parties are in talks and the discussion is moving forward very effectively,” he said.

“It’s an ideological fight between two visions of our country. One is Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a peaceful, non-violent, truthful and humble India,” he said.

“On the other side, there is a vision championed by the RSS of divisive arrogance and non-scientific aggressiveness,” the Congress leader added.