 Opposition may lack faith in PM, people don't: Amit Shah on politics over Manipur clashes : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Opposition may lack faith in PM, people don't: Amit Shah on politics over Manipur clashes

Opposition may lack faith in PM, people don't: Amit Shah on politics over Manipur clashes

Lok Sabha adopts resolution for peace in Manipur

Opposition may lack faith in PM, people don't: Amit Shah on politics over Manipur clashes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 9

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution for peace in Manipur, appealing to the Meitei and Kuki communities to hold talks even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the spiral of violence in the northeastern state shameful and its politicisation even more shameful.

Speaking on Manipur for the first time since the eruption of the May 3 clashes that have so far killed 152, Shah said ethnic clashes were “driven by circumstances with the state High Court’s order to grant the tribal status to Meiteis adding fuel to fire”.

“The HC suddenly revived a pending petition and ordered grant of tribal status to Meiteis before April 29 without asking for an affidavit from the Centre, state government or the National ST Commission,” Shah said, assuring the House of early restoration of peace and adding that he was personally monitoring the situation and so was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Noting that the maximum communal and ethnic clashes in India happened under the tenures of late PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Shah slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “playing politics on Manipur violence”.

“No one had stopped Rahul from going to Churachandpur when he came to Manipur, but he insisted on travelling by road. All day there was live drama of satyagraha and the next day, he went by air. This politics should never be played...When in the Opposition, we never linked riots to parties,” Shah said, intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion which he peppered with a range of discussion points from factors that led to Manipur fires to pro-poor governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he said, “is the most popular PM post-independence, one who works all days for 17 of 24 hours and one who enjoys the complete confidence of people”.

Shah, in a jibe at Rahul, said, “One leader has had 13 failed political launches, including one where he spoke of a poor Bundelkhand woman, Kalavati. I want to ask what happened to Kalavati. The fact is Kalavati was given a house, power connection, toilet, health cover by PM Modi. The Opposition may lack confidence in the Modi government but people of India do not, even Kalavati has confidence in our government”.

Tracing insecurities in Manipur to the return of military rule in Myanmar in 2021 followed by steady rise in immigration of Kukis from Myanmar to Manipur, Shah said as immigration rose and the Centre commenced border fencing followed by identification of immigrants, unrest grew.

Shah questioned the timing of the viral sexual assault video (on the eve of the monsoon session) saying if anyone had it, they should have given it to the DGP for action rather than compromise the dignity of assault survivors by making it public.

He also ruled out the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh saying a “CM is removed only if he is not cooperating; Manipur CM is cooperating as the Centre has already replaced the Chief Secretary, DGP and posted a new security adviser”.

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

4
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

5
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

6
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

7
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

8
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

9
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

10
Punjab

Punjab Bandh: Shopkeeper opens fires at protester in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister