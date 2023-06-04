Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

Expressing shock and grief at the tragic train accident in Odisha, opposition leaders on Saturday stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of passengers by railways, while there were also demands to fix accountability and for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Congress said the “horrendous” train accident reinforced why safety should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network and asserted that there were many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw, but those could wait as the immediate task was of rescue and relief.

In a statement, Kharge said, “At this moment of a grave national tragedy, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible help. We have many questions to ask of the PM and the Railway Minister, but those can wait since the immediate task is of rescue and relief.”

Local youths line up to donate blood Hundreds of local youths have lined up in hospitals in Balasore and Bhadrak to donate blood for the injured victims of the train tragedy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a two-time former Railway Minister who flew to the accident site on Saturday afternoon, demanded a proper investigation. “This is the biggest train accident of this century and a proper investigation must be conducted. Something must be behind this. The truth must come out. Why didn’t the anti-collision system work?” she said.