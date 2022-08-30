Opposition slams Amit Shah's son Jay over Tricolour video

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

A video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, has sparked a controversy.

Several Congress leaders shared the video footage on social media and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son. Tagging the video, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “Jay Shah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in theatrics, lack values. Excel in jumlas, lack patriotism.” TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the ruling BJP’s argument was that Jay Shah was there as the ACC president and was following protocol.

