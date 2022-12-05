Oppn to attend Modi's G20 prep meet today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will attend the G20 preparatory meeting called by PM Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the road map for India’s presidency.

Heads of 40 political parties have been invited to the meeting where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also be present.

It remains to be seen if TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao turns up since G20 meetings are also planned in Hyderabad. The BJP and the TRS have been engaged in a bitter political battle in the state with KCR’s daughter K Kavitha under the CBI scanner in the Delhi excise policy scam. India, which assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, is expected to host 200 preparatory meetings across states.