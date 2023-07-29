 Opposition bloc INDIA’s Mumbai meeting may be deferred to September as some leaders unavailable on August 25-26 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Opposition bloc INDIA’s Mumbai meeting may be deferred to September as some leaders unavailable on August 25-26

Opposition bloc INDIA’s Mumbai meeting may be deferred to September as some leaders unavailable on August 25-26

INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru earlier this month

Opposition bloc INDIA’s Mumbai meeting may be deferred to September as some leaders unavailable on August 25-26

INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 29

The opposition alliance INDIA is likely to defer its third meeting in Mumbai to the first week of September after some leaders conveyed they may be unavailable on August 25-26 due to other engagements, sources said on Saturday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party recently saw a split, will embark on a tour of Maharashtra from mid-August and is among the leaders who will be unavailable next month, they said.

“August 25-26 is still under consideration but we are looking at another set of dates to ensure that everyone is available,” a senior leader of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai said.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said MVA leaders have rallies lined up in August which had taken a backseat due to the monsoon.

The MVA constituents—Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)—are scheduled to meet again next Saturday.

While the Congress is leading the 26-member Opposition alliance’s efforts nationally, it was considered a junior partner in Maharashtra due to its numbers in the state Assembly till the Shiv Sena and the NCP saw a split in their ranks.

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was projected as the leader of the MVA in the ‘Vajramuth’ rallies of the coalition before Ajit Pawar’s rebellion led to a split in the NCP.

Thackeray’s party has taken the lead in organising the Mumbai meeting of the opposition alliance.

“The Shiv Sena is coordinating the meeting dates as far as we have been told. We were given to understand that it was August 25-26. Now, we hear that Sharad Pawar is unavailable on those days. These things happen when one has to coordinate with 26 parties, nothing unusual. We faced this issue even when the Patna meeting was being planned,” another leader said.

Pawar’s scheduled event in Pune on August 1 where he will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised doubts among some opposition party leaders, the sources said.

Many members are learnt to have expressed concern during a meeting of the INDIA bloc members on Friday with some saying that a senior member of the alliance sharing stage with Modi will reflect badly on the coalition.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru earlier this month.

#Mumbai #Sharad Pawar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

2
Jalandhar

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

3
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked

5
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

6
Nation

As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’

7
Haryana

131 colonies to be regularised in 7 Haryana districts

8
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

9
Punjab

Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers

10
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

Team of MPs visits several relief camps to meet victims of e...

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community be...

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in; CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dro...

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on th...

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...


Cities

View All

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

43 buildings still unsafe in Amritsar city, says MC survey

Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Amritsar: DSP's kin claim he was falsely implicated in a bribery case

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Chandigarh Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, Chandigarh civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Chandigarh: Sector 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Man who kills woman for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi was her first cousin

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, her son

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas