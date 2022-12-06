Opposition demands discussions on inflation, EWS quota during all-party meeting: Sources

New Delhi, December 6
In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.
Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.
The government was represented by Union Minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also in attendance.
During the meeting, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of election commissioner in just one day, EWS quota and unemployment.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states, sources said.
O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.
The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit
Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'
Three exit polls predict a clear win for the AAP in the MCD ...