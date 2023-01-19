Opposition leaders renew pitch for unity against BJP at KCR's rally in Telangana

Khammam (Telangana), January 18

A clarion call for regime change at the Centre by dislodging the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls was sounded by prominent opposition leaders in the first mega rally of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, CPI's D Raja and Marxist party's top leader Pinarayi Vijayan were among the leaders who took part in the event.

Taunting the Central government over a host of issues, including those on interstate water and development issues, Rao in his address said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go home following polls to the Lok Sabha next year. If a "BRS-proposed government" was to capture power, Centre's initiatives like the "LIC disinvestment" and the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces would be scrapped, he said. "Welfare measures in Telangana like the Rythu Bandhu for farmers would be implemented across the nation. Free power shall be provided to farmers," he said.

The colourful rally galvanised the BRS workers, who raised slogans hailing the party-led regime's welfare schemes in Telangana.

Rao said "I am directly telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your policy is privatisation. Our policy is nationalisation." He slammed the BJP and Congress alleging that both the parties are responsible for interstate water issues.

The rally saw the participation of an estimated two lakh people, according to a party leader.

The mega public meeting was the first after Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently rechristened itself as BRS. By bringing in several leaders in a show of strength against the saffron party, the BRS has taken its first steps towards joining forces with like-minded parties at the national level. Also, it is expected to help BRS to take on the BJP within the State more strongly. —PTI

KCR promises to scrap Agnipath scheme

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said Agnipath scheme for Army recruitments would be scrapped if his party comes to power at the Centre or plays a key role in formation of the next government. IANS