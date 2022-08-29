 Opposition leaders slam BCCI secretary Jay Shah over ‘Tricolour video’ : The Tribune India

Opposition leaders slam BCCI secretary Jay Shah over ‘Tricolour video’

In video footage, Jay Shah appears to turn down an offer to wave National Flag after India beat Pakistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday

Opposition leaders slam BCCI secretary Jay Shah over ‘Tricolour video’

BCCI secretary Jay Shah. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah appearing to turn down an offer to wave the National Flag after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday has sparked a controversy, with Opposition leaders taking a dig at him.

However, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Shah in a tweet, saying “staying neutral as ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president doesn’t at any point mean being disrespectful to any nation’s flag, especially your own. So trolls, sit down”.

Chaturvedi’s tweet came minutes after she herself attacked Shah on Twitter, saying the Tricolour in hand is a symbol of the resolve and loyalty of Indians to the nation and to “dismiss it in this way is an insult to the country’s 133 crore population”.

Several Congress leaders slammed Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son.

Tagging the video footage of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appearing to turn down an offer to wave the flag, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi: “I have papa, keep the tricolour with you.”

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also tweeted the footage and wrote in Hindi: “Looks like the tricolour was of ‘Khadi’... not of ‘polyester’!”

The Congress has been strongly criticising an amendment of the flag code under which the National Flag can now be made of polyester and with the help of machines.

Tagging the video, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “The prodigal prince knows not of national pride. Jay Shah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in theatrics, lack values. Excel in jumlas, lack patriotism.”

Commenting on the video, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said: “Dear Amit Shah, please tell the nation whether this act infuriates you? Whether the act hurts your nationalistic sentiments? Or, will this act be forgiven only because he’s your son?”

“We are not looking for excuses. We are looking for concrete answers. Sincerely, an angry Indian,” he said.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has argued that Jay Shah did not hold the Tricolour on Sunday night because he was there as the ACC president and was following protocol.

“The same BJP hounded former VP Hamid Ansari when he (correctly by protocol) didn’t salute the flag during Republic Day parade as he wasn’t wearing headgear,” Gokhale said.

Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in the match.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: CJI U U Lalit refers case to 3 judge bench

SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success