Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

A group of Opposition leaders led by Rajya Sabha member Vivek K Tankha has written to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to take immediate action against troll army on the social media, who have targeted Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is heading the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court in the matter related to government formation and the Governor’s role in Maharashtra.

Among the signatories of the letter included Congress’ Pramod Tiwari and Amee Yagnik, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and SP’’s Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan.

In the letter the leaders said, “As a law-abiding Parliamentarians, we expect immediate action against the culprits, failing which the matter may have to be escalated to higher levels.”

It said, “We are all aware that the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is seized of and hearing an important Constitutional issue in the matter of government formation and the Governor’s role in Maharashtra.”

It further said, “While the matter is subjudice, the troll army, presumably sympathetic to the interest of the ruling party in Maharashtra, has launched an offensive against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms.”

It went on to allege by saying: “In a matter which is subjudice and in seisin before the Supreme Court, such despicable conduct is only possible if such people enjoy the support of the ruling dispensation.”

“Your excellency and the Constitutional and Statutory authorities in India are duty bound to protect the dignity and decorum of the Indian Judiciary. As Justice JS Verma in his famous dictum in Vineet Narain lucidly stated, ‘Be you ever so high, the law is always above you’”, the letter read.