Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 25

Opposition parties that are part of the INDIA alliance on Tuesday decided to move a no- confidence motion against the government on the Manipur violence issue, top sources said today.

A notice is likely soon.

All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources even as Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has called all parties for a meeting at 12.30 pm to attempt breaking the ongoing logjam.

A decision to this effect is learnt to have been taken at the meeting of opposition parties in leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber today.

83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down.



INDIA demands answers from the Modi Govt on Manipur violence.



— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 25, 2023

The leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA had met here to chalk out their strategy in both houses of Parliament over the Manipur violence.

