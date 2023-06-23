Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 23



As opposition leaders formulated strategies to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general election, leaders from the ruling party took potshots at those attending the Patna meeting, questioning their capability to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid historic ideological differences.

Senior BJP leaders dismissed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to bring together top leaders of key opposition parties, including his own party JD (U) and Bihar ally RJD apart from Congress, NCP, TMC, AAP, SP, NC, Left, DMK, on a single platform today.

While in Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani called it “laughable” that leaders jailed by the Congress government during Emergency had come together under its umbrella, in Jammu Home Minister Amit Shah termed the meeting a mere “photo session”.

“There is a photo session going on in Patna with all the Opposition leaders assembling at one platform to send a message that they will challenge Narendra Modi,” Shah said addressing a public rally while predicting the return of the BJP with “more than 300 seats” in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi forecast that Opposition parties will “defeat BJP in 2024” andaccused the ruling party of trying to “divide India and spread hate and violence”.

On one hand, there is the Congress’ “Bharat Jodo” ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ “Bharat Todo” ideology, Gandhi said. “As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka. I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win,” he was quoted as saying.

Show or no-show, the debate is on

Observers say success or failure, the Patna meeting is an important event from the point of view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “There may be differences among opposition parties but the very fact that they got together under one roof and top BJP leadersdismissed it as a no-show shows its importance.

“There may still be a long way to go but it is a beginning, an important political development. Everyone, including the BJP and those who were either not invited or chose to skip, are watching it closely,” say political observers.

Those who stayed away—BSP, BRS, BJD, YSR

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was the only attendee from Uttar Pradesh—the key state that sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. While BSP supremo Mayawati was not invited, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary stayed away “due to a family programme”. He, however, hoped the meeting would be an “important milestone”.

Mayawati took a dig saying that the meeting was all about joining hands rather than hearts, and their “attitude” does not seem “serious” when it comes to winning UP.

“80 Lok Sabha seats in UP is said to be the key to electoral success, but it does not seem from the attitude of the opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their objective here. Without the right priorities, will the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections here really bring about the necessary change?” she said.

The BSP supremo also said that “it would have been better if (opposition) parties had tried to instil confidence among people by showing their clear intentions. How long will ‘Muh me Ram, bagal mein churi’ last,” she said.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi also stayed away. Interestingly though, his son and working president KT Rama Rao, who is on a visit to New Delhi, will meet Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Afierce critic of PM Modi, KCR has been one of the key interlocutors for the unity. He, however, is said to be not keen on any combination of which Congress is a part.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress were also absent. According to reports, like Mayawatithey were also not invited. Though TMC leader Mamata Banerjee met Naveen Patnaik, observers say the BJD is a “non-BJP, pto-Modi” party and wants it to remain that wayand likewise, Jaganmohan Reddy.

Interestingly Jaganmohan's sister YS Sharmila, who started her own party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telengana Party (YSRTP), is said to be in talks with Congress for a possible tie-up in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.

#BJP #Congress