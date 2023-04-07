 Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted : The Tribune India

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted

In an interview, Sharad Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted


PTI

New Delhi, April 7

With NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stating that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Congress on Friday said its ally NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious.

The Congress also said all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and democracy from the "BJP's assaults".

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

"Such statements were given by other individuals earlier too and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue.

"The issues that were kept, who kept them, we had never heard of these people who gave the statement, what is the background. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar said.

"An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said.

Reacting to the remarks in a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh the NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the "PM-linked Adani Group issue" is real and very serious.

"But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP's assaults and in defeating the BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Ramesh said.

Pawar's remarks striking a discordant note with other allies come at a time when it seemed that the unity among the Opposition parties has strengthened following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha after he was convicted for two years in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court.

Several Opposition parties, led by the Congress, protested through the second half of the budget session of Parliament demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been aggressively targeting the government over the Adani issue.

Earlier, there had been a difference of opinion between the Congress and the TMC over the Adani issue with the grand old party demanding a JPC probe and the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit calling for a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

The Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray are in an alliance in Maharashtra called the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.  

#Congress #gautam adani #Hindenburg Report #sharad pawar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

7
Punjab

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

8
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

9
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

10
Nation

Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar says the Group was targetted

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted

In an interview, Sharad Pawar came out in support of the Ada...

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing

Women officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action

Women army officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action

‘We are putting you on notice. If this is not rectified, we ...

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...


Cities

View All

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET