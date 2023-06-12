 Opposition parties demand inquiry into claims of CoWIN data breach : The Tribune India

Opposition parties demand inquiry into claims of CoWIN data breach

Congress leaders allege it was a case of ‘criminal negligence’, asks why government was sitting on a data protection law

Opposition parties demand inquiry into claims of CoWIN data breach

Official home page of Co-WIN. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 12

Opposition parties on Monday demanded an inquiry into claims about breach of data of citizens registered on the CoWIN platform and asked the government to take deterrent action.

The government has termed such reports as “mischievous” and “without any basis”, while asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology, said the nodal Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) immediately responded and it does not appear that the CoWIN app or database has been directly breached.

Congress leaders alleged it was a case of “criminal negligence” and asked why the government was sitting on a data protection law.

“In its Digital India frenzy, GoI has woefully ignored citizen privacy. Personal data of every single Indian who got the COVID-19 vaccination is publicly available. Including my own data. Who let this happen? Why is GoI sitting on a data protection law?” Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw must answer, he said.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale also attacked Vaishnaw.

“This is a matter of serious national concern. And predictably, the Minister-in-charge of this is Ashwini Vaishnaw who heads the Electronics, Communications, and IT portfolios in addition to Railways. How long will incompetence of Ashwini Vaishnaw be ignored by PM Modi?” he said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed claimed the personal information of all Indian citizens, who registered themselves on the CoWIN portal, has been leaked on Telegram.

“This includes their phone numbers, Aadhar and PAN card details. The Modi government has compromised the security and privacy of Indians! This is criminal negligence!” she alleged.

In a statement, the CPI(M) demanded a thorough inquiry.

“This is of serious concern and an infringement of the right to privacy which was declared by the Supreme Court as a fundamental right of all Indians.

“CPIM demands a thorough investigation be conducted and those responsible for such a major breach in the security of personal information of Indians must be identified followed by deterrent action,” the Left party said.

Gokhale claimed that individuals whose personal data has been breached include several opposition leaders like Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Derek O’Brien, former Union minister P Chidambaram, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal and Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Sanjay Raut. He also named several journalists.

“Why is the Modi government including Home Ministry not aware of this leak and why haven’t Indians been informed about a data breach?” he said.

Minister Chandrasekhar on Monday said the National Data Governance policy has been finalised that will create a common framework of data storage, access and security standards in the country.

On data breach claims, he said Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) immediately responded and reviewed the matter.

A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers, he said.”The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached/stolen data stolen from past. It does not appear that the CoWin app or database has been directly breached,” the minister said.

Reacting to it, Gokhale asked if the minister is “admitting there was a breach in Cowin in the past and data was stolen”.

The CoWIN was developed and is owned and managed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, the Health Ministry said in a statement, individual-level vaccinated beneficiary data access is available at three levels.

“Without OTP, vaccinated beneficiaries’ data cannot be shared to any BOT,” the ministry said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

2
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

3
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali NH restored

6
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

7
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

9
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

10
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre says CoWIN data is completely safe, terms reports of data breach ‘mischievous’

CoWIN data completely safe, reports of breach ‘mischievous’: Centre; CERT-In reviews matter

'Certain Twitter users claimed personal data of individuals ...

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Decides to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers...

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

India's retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

It is for the fourth straight month when retail inflation ha...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

IOA plans to hold WFI polls on July 4; appoints former J-K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

IOA to hold WFI polls on July 4; former J-K HC Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal to be returning officer

Elections will be conducted at the special general meeting o...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

Delhi HC gives protection from arrest to M3M Group owners in money-laundering case

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days