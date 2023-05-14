Opposition parties hail Congress’ feat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Opposition parties have the welcomed Congress’ comprehensive victory in Karnataka against the BJP.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, “The people of Karnataka have decisively rejected the BJP in the Assembly elections. This defeat is the result of BJP government’s gross misrule and corruption. This verdict also shows that the people have rejected BJP’s virulent communal propaganda led by PM Modi himself”.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin congratulated the Congress in a tweet in which he slammed the “unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi” from Parliament. “Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India,” he wrote.

“The message from Karnataka is that it is the beginning of the end of BJP’s negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women/ youth, socially divisive politics.This is a mandate of new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity,” tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Congress’s Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal released several tweets, embellished with cartoons, welcoming the Congress victory, saying that “Bajrangbali” had won and the “Bajrang Dal” had lost — a dig at PM Modi’s claim that Congress’ promise to ban the Bajrang Dal was an insult to Lord Bajrangbali.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar also congratulated the Congress.

Speaking to the media here, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Congress. Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee refrained from mentioning Congress by name and congratulated the people of Karnataka for scripting a “lesson for tomorrow”.