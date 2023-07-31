Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 30

Sharad Pawar’s likely presence on Tuesday at a Pune event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be felicitated has irked several opposition leaders, who will meet the NCP founder on Monday in a bid to persuade him to drop out.

Sharad is expected to felicitate Modi on Tuesday at a time when his nephew Ajit and nine other NCP senior leaders have rebelled and joined the BJP government in the state.

Rohit Tilak, president of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, which will confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on the PM on Tuesday, had stated that Sharad had confirmed his participation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut today said by sharing stage with Modi, against whom the Opposition was united, “Sharad will harm his own and his party’s image”. The delegation that will meet Sharad tomorrow is expected to be led by socialist leader Baba Adhav and will comprise leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, Sharad’s own NCP faction, Congress and the CPM. Moreover, Sharad’s faction is also an active member of the anti-BJP INDIA alliance for the 2024 LS polls

#Narendra Modi #Sharad Pawar