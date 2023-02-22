 Opposition slam Jaishankar for remarks on China, BBC documentary; point to his father’s comments on Gujarat riots : The Tribune India

Opposition slam Jaishankar for remarks on China, BBC documentary; point to his father’s comments on Gujarat riots

Congress called him a ‘failed’ minister and alleged that his remarks on China issue have ‘demeaned’ the valour of armed forces

Opposition slam Jaishankar for remarks on China, BBC documentary; point to his father’s comments on Gujarat riots

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ANI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 22

Opposition leaders on Wednesday lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his remarks on China and the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many of them pointing to his father's reported comments against the then Gujarat dispensation following the 2002 riots.    

The Congress on Wednesday called Jaishankar a "failed" minister and alleged that his remarks on the China issue have "demeaned" the valour of India's armed forces. 

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also alleged that foreign policy has been reduced to photo-ops and a chest-thumping exercise and is being used to secure contracts for a businessman.

The opposition party's attack came over the minister's reported remarks urging people to not buy the narrative that somewhere the government is on the defensive or is being accommodative on the China issue. Jaishankar also reportedly hit out at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its documentary on Modi and called it "politics by another means".

Slamming Jaishankar, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar said, "Strange -- that Jaishankar discovered his angst against the Gandhis -- after serving them most loyally and taking the best of postings under them? Is it Amnesia or is he just cuddling up to BJP for his unprecedented promotion as Foreign Minister?" In another tweet, Sircar referred to Jaishankar's "politics by another means" remark, saying the question is whether the facts shown in the documentary are true or false.

"Could thousands of lives be saved if Modi administration was less indulgent," Sircar said.

"S Jaishankar's father, K Subramanyam said 'Dharma was killed in Gujarat (2002 Riots). Those who failed to protect innocent citizens are guilty of adharma. Rama...would have used his bow against the 'Asura' rulers of Gujarat. Shame on son -- serving Asura!" the TMC MP said in another tweet.

Shrinate also spoke of reported 'Asura' remarks of Jaishankar's father K Subrahmanyam.

"You may attack anyone, but you must listen to the words of the elderly who have wisdom and experience. You should listen to your father... He may be old but has the wisdom and experience and you should listen to him," she said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "So Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs currently moonlighting as Minister of Doublethink & Newspeak. Clearly seems to have forgotten his son worked for Aspen Institute funded by George Soros!" In a series of tweets, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked if the government has nothing to hide on the China border crisis, why is it running away from a debate and discussion in Parliament?

"Why are my questions on the subject denied? Why is media not being taken there? The kind of facetious and irrelevant argument that the EAM gives on China border tells us why control over 2000 sq km of territory has been lost to China by the Modi government? He follows PM's line of na koi ghusa hai...," Owaisi said.

"The government has lost control of territory in Ladakh and failed to restore the status quo as it existed three years ago. Is that not the least that is expected from the government? They can't even get China to discuss Depsang and Demchok," he said in another tweet.

Bluster and bluff from the external affairs minister will not solve the border crisis with China, the AIMIM chief said, adding that it needs honesty and a willingness to accept the truth.

"The minister has again shown today that the Modi government is scared of the truth, whether on 2002 Gujrat pogrom or on Ladakh crisis with China," he said.

On Jaishankar's reported remark that he has been the longest-serving Indian Ambassador in China, the Congress said in that capacity will he tell when the status along the Line of Actual Control will be restored to the April 2020 position.

"Why do the prime minister and you stay quiet on China? Why have we increased the trade deficit to 100 USD with China and we are almost funding the Chinese Army to do the incursions that they do"?" Shrinate said.

"As India's longest-serving Ambassador to China what do you have to say on Chinese aggression at the border?" she asked.

She also criticised the minister for targeting the Congress-led governments over their China policy, saying, "You can keep attacking your political opponents but do not do this at the cost of our national security... some things are sacrosanct".

The Congress spokesperson also listed several steps taken by the UPA government to strengthen border infrastructure, including sanctioning of a 50,000 strong two new mountain divisions and stationing armoured units in Ladakh and Arunachal. "Foreign policy is supposed to further the interests of this country. Foreign policy is not supposed to be a tool to manage and allocate projects from foreign countries to one business group - that is Adani," she added.

#China #Congress #Gujarat #Narendra Modi #S Jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

9
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research