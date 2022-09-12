Opposition unity not possible without a strong Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 12

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar projecting himself as the fulcrum of non-BJP sentiments and his Telangana counterpart K Chandreshekhar Rao announcing intentions to form a national party soon, the Congress on Monday asserted itself saying opposition unity against the ruling BJP is not possible without a strong Congress which is the fundamental pillar of opposition unity.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said opposition unity did not mean weakening the Congress.

Taking a strong line on the grand old organisation's position at a time of emergence of several contenders eager to lead the non-BJP block, Ramesh said, "Opposition unity will only be possible when the Congress is strong. Opposition unity does not mean weakening the Congress."

Jairam sent out a clear signal to like-minded parties that are flexing muscle currently that the Congress would strengthen itself and would not let itself be weakened.

"Our allies should understand that we will not let ourselves weaken anymore. We will strengthen ourselves and a strong Congress is a strong pillar of opposition unity," Jairam said, referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an attempt to revive the Congress, and spread the Congress ideology far and wide.

Jairam said Bharat Jodo is not an exercise for opposition unity.

"It is an exercise to strengthen the Congress. If its result is opposition unity I welcome it. We are working to make the Congress stronger and more effective," said the party veteran a day after TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao ruled out any tie-up with the Congress at the national level.

Jairam reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is not leading the yatra and is only a participant like 119 other Bharat Yatris.

Of course he is the main face, Jairam said.

He added that both the ruling BJP and other non-BJP parties are closely watching what the Congress is doing.

"I am happy that after Bharat Jodo yatra everyone knows that the elephant (read the Congress) has woken up, the elephant is walking. All parties are watching what the Congress is doing," Jairam said.

He added that the BJP and the RSS were bringing up matters of "T-shirts, vests and underwear because they don’t know how else to react."

"The BJP and RSS are not used to an aggressive Congress. But let them be clear. If they show aggression, we will show double of that. The yatra is a means to unite India which is being divided along religion, caste and language lines and where economic inequities are rising," said Jairam rejecting the BJP charge that Bharat Jodo is Bharat Todo.

The BJP has been targeting Rahul for meeting a controversial Tamil Nadu pastor who faced arrest for anti-Hindu remarks last year.