Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha

The Congress-led opposition on Monday walked out of the Lok Sabha citing the denial to raise price issue amid mounting and inflationary pressures. The DMK and NC also walked out. The Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise in LS. Congress whip in LS Manickam Tagore said the walkout was in protest against the "denial to debate inflation".

18 papers leaked in UP in 5 years: BSP

The Lok Sabha zero hour on Monday witnessed a demand for special inquiry into rampant exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh. BSP member Danish Ali flagged the issue demanding a probe to expose the paper leak mafia. He said 18 paper leaks took place in UP in the past five years. "Paper leak mafias have political protection, whistleblowers are being pressured and an inquiry is held against them," Ali said, demanding a "special investigation" be initiated into the matter.

Oppn uproar over fuel price hike, RS adjourned

A whole day's sitting of the Rajya Sabha got washed out on Monday as a combined opposition mounted a fierce attack on the government on the issue of the rise in the prices of petroleum products. As soon as the zero hour began — following the customary laying of papers and the swearing-in of the six newly elected members — opposition members stood up and asked Chairman Venkaiah Naidu about their notices given on the issue of price rise.

New Rajya Sabha members take oath

Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on Monday. Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam), Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam), Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala), Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala), AA Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala) and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland) were the members who took oath in the Upper House of Parliament.

Rs2.2 cr paid via crypto for drug trafficking

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary today informed the Lok Sabha that financial enforcement and investigative agencies have detected payment of Rs 2.2 crore (approx) through cryptocurrency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking. In a written reply to a question in the House, he said, “The Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have unearthed the payment of Rs2.2 crore through cryptocurrency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking.”