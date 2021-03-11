Order on Rajiv killer's petition reserved

New Delhi, May 12
The Supreme Court has reserved its order on a petition filed by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan seeking his release.
A Bench led by Justice LN Rao heard arguments on the Governor’s power to refer such mercy petitions to the President after the state cabinet’s recommendation for remission/pardon.
On behalf of Tamil Nadu Governor, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj contended that the Centre had primacy in deciding such pleas if the offence was based on a law enacted by Parliament.
“If your contention is to be accepted, then in every case of murder, only the President will have power (to grant pardon/remission)… By that logic states can’t pardon convicts and they will have to refer to the President each case,” the Bench noted on Wednesday. Natraj said the investigation was done by a Central agency and the offence of murder under the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved