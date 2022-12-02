 Organisation and not individual will be key factor in resolving Rajasthan leadership row: Jairam Ramesh : The Tribune India

Organisation and not individual will be key factor in resolving Rajasthan leadership row: Jairam Ramesh

Queried whether Gehlot will accept Pilot as new Rajasthan chief minister, Ramesh said former Rahul Gandhi has clearly said both leaders are assets to party

Organisation and not individual will be key factor in resolving Rajasthan leadership row: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh. Tribune file



PTI

Agar Malwa (MP) December 2

Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan on December 4, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said any solution to the leadership tussle in the western state to be chalked out by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be based on the principle that organisation is supreme and not an individual.

Rajasthan is witnessing a power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy and rival Sachin Pilot with the acrimony between them worsening recently after the former used the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor) for the latter. Gehlot and Pilot, a former deputy CM, have been at loggerheads over chief ministership ever since the Congress won the Rajasthan polls in 2018.

“Whatever formula Khargeji and other leaders will come up will be based only on one principle - that the organisation is supreme. So, whatever formula is implemented, it will not be implemented from the viewpoint of individual A or individual B, but from the viewpoint of the organisation,” Ramesh told PTI during a ‘walk the talk’ interview on Friday.

“Whatever will be implemented will be in the interest of the organisation. It is not the question of individual A or individual B. It is the Congress party. The Congress has to be strengthened and prepared for the 2023 Assembly elections (in some states, including Rajasthan) and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said the party General Secretary in-charge of communications.

Queried whether Gehlot (71) will accept Pilot (45) as new Rajasthan chief minister, Ramesh said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has clearly said both leaders are assets to the party.

“Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, while Pilot is a young, popular and energetic leader. Both are assets and we need both of them in the party,” said the former Union minister who is in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While Gehlot has been saying that Pilot’s 2020 rebellion cannot be ignored and that he does not enjoy the support of a majority of the Congress MLAs, the Pilot camp has been claiming the legislators want a change in the leadership in Rajasthan.

Ramesh was leading a Congress Sewa Dal march that started at 6am in Agar Malwa district in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and the latter’s MLA-son Jaivardhan Singh, holding the tricolour ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Asked if the “50-50 formula” will be implemented in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and health minister TS Singh Deo are reportedly at loggerheads, Ramesh sidestepped the question and said his party will win the 2023 Assembly polls in the central state.

“See, this 50-50 formula and all I have no idea. But I can tell you the party is united and we will win the 2023 Assembly elections (in Chhattisgarh) with a convincing majority,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

In June 2021, the rivalry between the two Congress leaders came to the fore after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as CM. Singh Deo’s supporters had then claimed that as per an understanding reached in 2018, he was supposed to take over as CM after Baghel completed half the term.

Asked whether the Chhattisgarh polls will be fought under the leadership of Baghel, Ramesh said he was not aware of it.

“Everybody has an individual ambition, but right now Gandhi has embarked on a Bharat Jodo Yatra. We should forget about individual ambitions. We have only one objective now, which is to make the yatra a huge success. And how to strengthen the Congress party and how to take forward the efforts of Rahul Gandhi in the last 86 days (of the cross-country march),” he said.

So this is not the time for any Congressperson to think about himself like “mera kya hoga” (what will happen to me?), said the party General Secretary.

Asked about the Gujarat Assembly polls, where voting in the first phase (83 seats) took place on December 1 and the second phase (93 seats) is due on December 5, Ramesh said he has not followed the elections closely in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state as he was busy with preparations of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but added, people want a change.

“The fact is, in the absence of any development in education, health and with price rise, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were forced to camp in Gujarat to run a polarized and communal campaign,” he claimed.

Ramesh praised the Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership for smooth conduct of the cross-country march in the state. The yatra, which started on September 7 from Tamil Nadu, will enter Rajasthan on December 4 after covering a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Mallikarjun Kharge #Malwa #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

3
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

4
Punjab

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

5
Punjab

Conversions among challenges before Sikhism: Former CJI JS Khehar

6
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

8
Haryana

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

9
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

10
Himachal

Pong Dam lake’s tourism potential untapped

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

BJP appoints Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as national executive members

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur R...

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM’s deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money laundering case

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money-laundering case

CM Bhupesh Baghel had earlier accusing the probe agency of c...

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a member of Lawrenc...

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

Scindia quit the Grand Old Party in 2020 which resulted in t...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

Probe report: Satyendar Jain met co-accused, kin in Tihar Jail

Candidates in Delhi Municipal Corporation election have assets worth crores; fare poorly on education front

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project