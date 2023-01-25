Oscar nominations

BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Elvis, Tár The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking
Naatu Naatu makes the cut
- The much-celebrated music of ‘RRR’ made it to the Oscars race; its energy-packed track ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category
- Two Indian documentaries — Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ and Kartiki Gonsalves’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ — also made the cut
- ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated in the ‘Documentary Feature Film’ category
- ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated in the ‘Documentary Short Film’ category
India’s official entry ‘Chhello Show’ out of race
