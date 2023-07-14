 Other countries have reduced age of sexual consent, India must take note: Bombay High Court : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Other countries have reduced age of sexual consent, India must take note: Bombay High Court

Other countries have reduced age of sexual consent, India must take note: Bombay High Court

The court makes the remarks in an appeal filed by a 25-year-old man challenging a February 2019 order of a special court convicting him of raping a 17-year-old girl

Other countries have reduced age of sexual consent, India must take note: Bombay High Court

Photo for representation only. — iStock.



PTI

Mumbai, July 14

The Bombay High Court has said several countries have reduced the age of consent for adolescents to enter into a consensual sexual relationship and it is high time our country and Parliament are also cognisant of happenings around the world.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre in an order passed on July 10 expressed concern over the increasing number of criminal cases under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, where the accused are castigated even when the victims, being adolescents, maintain they were in a consensual relationship.

"Sexual autonomy encompasses both the right to engage in wanted sexual activity and the right to be protected from unwanted sexual aggression. Only when both aspects of adolescent's rights are recognised, human sexual dignity can be considered to be fully respected,” it said.

The court made the remarks in an appeal filed by a 25-year-old man challenging a February 2019 order of a special court convicting him of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The man and the girl had claimed they were in a consensual relationship. The girl in her submission before the special court claimed that under the Muslim law, she was considered a major and hence she had 'Nikah' with the accused man.

Justice Dangre quashed the conviction order and acquitted the man, noting the evidence on record has clearly made out a case for consensual sex, and ordered for him to be released from jail.

The age of consent necessarily must be distinguished from the age of marriage as sexual acts do not happen only in the confines of marriage, and not only society but the judicial system must take note of this important aspect, the high court said.

“Over the time, the age of consent has been increased by various statutes in India. It was maintained at 16 from 1940 till 2012, when the POCSO Act raised the age of consent to 18 years, probably one of the highest ages globally, as majority of the countries have set their age of consent in the range of 14 to 16 years,” the HC said.

It said in countries like Germany, Italy, Portugal and Hungary, children in the age group of 14 are considered capable of giving consent to sex. In London and Wales, the age of consent is 16 and in Japan it is 13, the court said.

Justice Dangre said the scenario which emerges is that a girl under the age of 18 is expected not to indulge herself in a sexual activity and even if she does so, being an active participant in the activity, her consent is immaterial and is no consent in the eyes of law.

“As a result of this scenario, even if a boy aged 20 indulges with a girl aged 17 years and 364 days, he would be found guilty of committing rape upon her despite the girl clearly admitting that she was equally involved in the act of sex. The minor is not considered to be capable enough to give valid consent in the eyes of law for entering into consensual sex,” the HC said.

“A case of physical attraction or infatuation always comes forth, when a teenager enters into a sexual relationship and it is high time that our country is also cognizant of happenings around the world,” Justice Dangre said in the judgment.

It is necessary for our country to look around and observe all that is happening around the world in this regard, she said.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

2
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

3
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

4
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

5
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

8
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

10
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his rescue efforts

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his efforts

Meets the affected families

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway; here is the traffic route for Solan

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

Parwanoo-Dharampur road is open through a single lane where ...


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge