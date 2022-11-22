 OTT communication services should be licensed; players should compensate telcos for data traffic on networks: COAI : The Tribune India

OTT communication services should be licensed; players should compensate telcos for data traffic on networks: COAI

These services include the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram and other similar apps

OTT communication services should be licensed; players should compensate telcos for data traffic on networks: COAI

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 22

Telecom operators’ body COAI on Tuesday made a strong pitch for OTT (over-the-top) communication services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licensing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.

Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) Director General SP Kochhar said the association, as part of the draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communication services should be defined to ensure there is no ambiguity.

Other aspects like exact financial model for OTT communication services to compensate telecom service providers will be made to the government going forward as and when the nuances of framework for light-touch regulation is discussed, Kochhar told reporters at a briefing.

OTT communication services include the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram and other similar apps.

In future, the same principle of revenue share basis data consumption can be applied to other OTTs (all categories) as well, he added. For now, COAI’s suggestions are confined to the realm of OTT communication apps, not the entire ecosystem, since the draft bill mentions communication apps.

COAI maintained that KYC is an essential requirement, be it for telcos or OTT communication services.

Industry bodies COAI and Broadband India Forum (BIF) had been locked in a pitched battle on the issue of treatment of OTTs while consultations on the draft telecom bill was underway.

The telecom service providers, under the aegis of COAI, have been pushing for OTT communication services to be brought under regulation. COAI has been propagating ‘same service same rules’ for OTT communication services and telcos, to ensure a level playing field.

On the other hand, digital think-tank BIF—which counts tech companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Cisco, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook-owner Meta as its key members—has warned that the regulation of OTT players could stifle the socioeconomic ecosystem and hurt innovation.

COAI, in a note outlining the recent submissions on the draft telecom bill, said: “The OTTs providing telecom services similar to telcos such as voice/video calling and messaging within the meaning of telecom Bill... be defined clearly, and the same regulatory and security obligations to be met by them as done by TSPs for providing similar services.” Alternatively, it said, OTT communication service providers can pay directly to the telcos for use of their networks for providing services “in a fair and equitable manner by way of an equivalent interconnect charge (say network access charge) for the actual traffic carried by these OTTs on TSPs network, which can be easily measured.” The contribution of OTTs to network costs can be based on assessable criteria such as volume of traffic, turnover threshold and number of users, among others.

COAI cited a report which estimated that 56 per cent of the global data traffic on telcos’ network is from leading OTTs. The association also went on to suggest that OTT contribution to exchequer, if a levy is put in place, could be about Rs 800 crore.

“Since the telecom service providers will be receiving the revenue from OTTs as part of their telecom services rendered, they would automatically be paying licence fee to the Government (as part of TSP’s Adjusted Gross Revenue) on an incremental basis to the extent of the payments by OTTs to the TSPs,” COAI said.

Other major recommendations of COAI—whose members include Reliance jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea—include reduction of licence fee from 3 per cent to 1 per cent, a move the association says will ensure that more funds are available to players for rollout of networks. The suggestion on lowering of levies is also part of COAI’s pre-Budget wishlist to the government.

COAI further said internet shutdowns not only affect telcos’ Average Revenue Per User, but also the consumer base.

“Non-commercial infrastructure is also required to be set up by the telecom service providers in this regard, costing them. Reimbursement for the same to be considered by the Government,” COAI has suggested. There should be standard operating procedures spelt out for such actions and accountability for the same must lie with the officials initiating or supervising such actions, it noted.

Beside this, it said, contributions towards the Telecom Development Fund should be met from budgetary allocation and from amounts collected through spectrum auctions as also “from contribution from entities that cause the traffic, that is, OTTs - streaming, gaming and social media companies”.

So far as protection of users is concerned, the “Bill may be extended to cover cyber or financial fraud or unsolicited commercial communications and may include a proviso to align the powers of Telecom Department on this issue with TRAI. Ideally there should be only one body regulating the issue,” COAI said.

The draft telecom bill seeks to replace three laws—the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The bill proposes all internet calling and messaging apps to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) provisions when they come under the telecom regulation ambit.

The telecom department has also mooted a provision for the refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders its licence.

#Google

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

2
World

Nepal elections: Lesser known Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as dark horse

3
World

You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy!

4
Trending

Watch: Man recreates Pakistani girl's viral dance video on 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja'; his 'killer moves' leave Internet in splits

5
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

6
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

7
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

8
World

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped again, video goes viral

9
Delhi

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

10
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia Shocking Shark Tank Exposed Chemist Warehouse 2022

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...

FIFA World Cup: Low-ranked Saudis shock Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’

34 women Army officers submit that despite top court’s direc...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Mansa Devi temple area will be declared ‘holy complex’, liquor sales around it to be banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

Mansa Devi temple area will be declared ‘holy complex’, liquor sales around it to be banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Give me a fair trial, even Ajmal Kasab was given that: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain to court

Delhi Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response