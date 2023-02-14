'Our territory': India on Pak objection to Guj border posts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

India has rejected the objections raised by Pakistan over construction of border outposts (BOP) at Sir Creek in Gujarat where the boundary between the two countries is disputed, and maintained that the structures were being built within its territory.

Officials said that during a local commander-level meeting with the BSF last month, Pakistani Rangers objected to “CPWD constructing a BOP at Samudra Bet”.

The officials in the know of the development said that India traditionally patrolled the waterway near the area where the BOP is coming up. But Pakistan now says they have papers to prove that India’s claim has been to the east of the estuary, which is about 1 km from the island where the construction is happening, they added.

In December last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for construction of eight multi-storey bunkers-cum-observation posts in Sir Creek. The officials said the decision was taken in view of the constant infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area.

Three BOPs—Lakhpat Wari Bet, Duffa Bet and Samudra Bet—are being built to give the BSF a vantage position to guard the borders. The three BOPs would see 42-foot high ‘vertical bunkers’ being constructed with space for mounting surveillance gadgets and radars to keep an eye on the area.