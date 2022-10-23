Out with friend, 26-year-old techie gangraped

PTI

Chaibasa, October 22

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, the police said on Saturday.

The woman, who is employed with a well-known IT company and is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa.

Won’t spare guilty: JMM The victim was out with her boyfriend on a bike when 8-10 persons intercepted them

Accused beat up her boyfriend and raped her after taking her to a secluded spot

An FIR has been registered and at least 12 persons detained for interrogation

A group of nearly 10 men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation was underway to identify those behind the incident. Twelve persons were detained for interrogation in connection with the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone. The woman somehow managed to reach home. Her family then filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital. The BJP demanded CM Hemant Soren’s resignation over the incident.

“The Soren government is insensitive towards the incidents of rape that have happened in the state over the past three years,” BJP leader and former CM Raghubar Das said, adding, “A sense of insecurity is prevailing among people of the state as law and order has completely broken down.”

The ruling JMM said the accused won’t be spared and the police were working to ensure stringent punishment against them.

The government has been taking prompt action in such cases and will do it in the Chaibasa incident too,” JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar said, rejecting the BJP’s allegations as an attempt to tarnish Soren’s image.