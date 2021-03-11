Outcast those from Islam who indulged in Friday’s violence: Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Muslim forum demanded that all the state governments take swift action against such rioters to maintain law and order as well as peace

Carts set on fire by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday, June 10, 2022. PTI

New Delhi, June 12

The RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Sunday condemned the Friday violence and demanded that those participated in it be outcast from Islam, saying the incidents of stone-pelting, arson and rioting did not only brought disrepute to the religion but also ashamed the Muslims.

In a statement, the outfit, led by its founder and RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar, called the incidents of violence “a conspiracy” to create unrest in India and malign its image abroad, and urged the Muslims to stay calm and do not get misled by anyone.

The Muslim forum demanded that all the state governments take swift action against such rioters to maintain law and order as well as peace, and asked the non-BJP political parties including TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Congress to take action against their leaders “who indulge in insulting Hindu deities and religion.” “In wake of the the incidents of violence, an emergency online meeting of the all key office bearers of the Manch (forum) was held on Saturday. The meeting, presided over by national convenor Mohammad Afzal, strongly condemned the incidents of stone pelting, arson and rioting that took place in different parts of the country on Friday,” the MRM said.

The meeting noted that the incidents of Friday violence did not not only brought disrepute to Islam, but ashamed the Muslims, the outfit said.

It also noted that Islam is recognized as a peaceful religion, but the Friday’s incidents of stone-pelting and rioting in different parts of the country indicates that it has gone into the clutches of “Satan”, the outfit added.

“The Manch demands that all those who indulged in stone pelting, arson violence on Friday and made hate speeches be outcast from Islam. It is Manch’s appeal to all Ulema and Maulvis to consider this demand,” the MRM said.

“The MRM demands that the TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Congress and other parties also take strict action against their leaders who indulge in insulting Hindu deities and religion as well as incite violence,” it added.

The outfit alleged that the Friday violence was part of “a conspiracy to create unrest in India and malign its image abroad in the name of protest against certain remarks made by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

Noting that the BJP has already taken action against its functionaries for their remarks, the outfit appealed to the Muslim community to “remain calm and do not get misled by anyone.” “The MRM requests the Muslim society to understand that violence and hatred are not the solution to any problem. Violence only leads to destruction. Prophet Mohammad Saheb has also given the message of patience and love,” it said.

Underlining that the Constitution of the country does not allow anyone take the law into one’s hands, the MRM demanded that the state governments take “swift action against those who indulged in violence to maintain law and order as well as peace.”

