Outfit takes out rally in Imphal, protests demand for self-governance by Kukis

New Delhi, July 29
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the largest civil society groups in the strife-torn state, organised a massive rally in Imphal today to protest the demand by Kukis for ‘separate administration’.
Victim’s mother wants death for accused
Imphal: The mother of one of the girls disrobed and paraded by a mob in Manipur on May 4 has sought death for the culprits while wishing to see the remains of her son and husband who died that day. She said she trusted the Centre, not the state government. PTI
Thousands of protesters from five valley districts of the state participated in the rally, demanding no interference with the territorial integrity of Manipur where ethnic violence erupted in the beginning of May. The rally began at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district and culminated at Hapta Kangjeibunand in Imphal East, covering a distance of 5 km, officials said.
Publisher held for remarks on judiciary
Chennai: A publisher-blogger, Badri Seshadri, was on Saturday held for remarks on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview on a YouTube channel on July 22. PTI
They said the protesters were holding aloft placards and raised slogans against those who demanded separate administration, and against “illegal immigrants from Myanmar”. The rally passed off peacefully as it was organised on a day when a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition coalition INDIA was in the state to assess the ground situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...