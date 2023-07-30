 Outfit takes out rally in Imphal, protests demand for self-governance by Kukis : The Tribune India

Meitei people participate in a rally in Imphal on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the largest civil society groups in the strife-torn state, organised a massive rally in Imphal today to protest the demand by Kukis for ‘separate administration’.

Victim’s mother wants death for accused

Imphal: The mother of one of the girls disrobed and paraded by a mob in Manipur on May 4 has sought death for the culprits while wishing to see the remains of her son and husband who died that day. She said she trusted the Centre, not the state government. PTI

Thousands of protesters from five valley districts of the state participated in the rally, demanding no interference with the territorial integrity of Manipur where ethnic violence erupted in the beginning of May. The rally began at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district and culminated at Hapta Kangjeibunand in Imphal East, covering a distance of 5 km, officials said.

Publisher held for remarks on judiciary

Chennai: A publisher-blogger, Badri Seshadri, was on Saturday held for remarks on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview on a YouTube channel on July 22. PTI

They said the protesters were holding aloft placards and raised slogans against those who demanded separate administration, and against “illegal immigrants from Myanmar”. The rally passed off peacefully as it was organised on a day when a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition coalition INDIA was in the state to assess the ground situation.

