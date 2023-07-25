Outgoing president Brij Bhushan, son to stay away from wrestling body's election

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, July 25
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son Karan's names are missing from the electoral roll for the forthcoming election.
The duo were to represent Uttar Pradesh wrestling association for the upcoming elections, but in the list assessed by The Tribune it will be Prem Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Singh who will represent the state.
Sources have confirmed that the BJP MP from Kaiserganj had withdrawn the names ahead of the August 11 election. However, BJP leader's omission was not the only surprising factor from the list of names in the rolls.
Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab will represent Gujarat alongside ID Nanavati.
Similarly Anita, who is a witness against Brij Bhushan has been named a voter from Odisha.
Further, the Returning Officer Justice (retd) M M Kumar has given voting rights to Assam and Himachal Pradesh. "The constitution is very clear and persons who are part of the state body's executive are only allowed to take part in the WFI election. Mr Lochab is not part of the state body," the source said.
"Similarly Himachal body election was conducted when the election process of WFI was already on. All these decisions will be challenged," he added.
