Over 1.5 crore people undergo eye tests under Telangana government’s Kanti Velugu programme

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

More than 1.54 crore people have undergone eye tests by till date under Kanti Velugu medical camps being successfully continued across Telangana.

Over 21.85 lakh people have been given reading glasses in Kanti Velugu programme. The Kanti Velugu programme started with the slogan of “Blindness free” Telangana goal is successfully continuing across the state. Over 11000 Gram Panchayat Wards and3495Municipal Wards have completed eye tests.

On August 15, 2018, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao started the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme in Malkapur of Medak district to correct vision defects. The program lasted for 8 months. Free eye examinations were conducted for 1.5 crore people. Spectacles have been distributed to 50 lakh people. In the same spirit, the Chief Minister started the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme in Khammam on January 18 last. It is continuing successfully as per the planned objective. In 84 working days 92.75 per cent of people got eye tests in the state.

The government has decided to complete the eye tests for all in the state within the target of 100 working days. Special care is being taken during eye care without interrupting other medical services. All public representatives including medical department, panchayat raj, municipal and other departments are participating in it. For monitoring, the government has formed quality control teams at the state level and district level and is monitoring.

Medical officials expressed the opinion that if the eye tests programme continues in this way, there is a possibility of conducting eye tests for 2 crore people. They stated that the Telangana government is proud to organise the Kanti Velugu program which has not been undertaken by any state in the country so far.

Public health is government’s top priority

The state government has brought Kanti Velugu Scheme with the aim of health for all. To make this scheme a 100-day programme from January 19 to June 15 in the state.

District collectors, medical and health officials and officials of various departments are planning and implementing the camps in advance. According to the targets set by the government, the Kanti Velugu programme is being vigorously implemented throughout the state with advance plans, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, correcting the deficiencies from time to time.

The figures recorded in the camps show that in all the districts, there are more people who are troubled by not being able to see closely. Many people over the age of 40 come to the camp with near sightedness. Reading glasses are provided to such people immediately. Besides these, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets are being distributed to many people who are coming with eye problems. People above the age of 50 are mostly suffering from cataracts. The medical staff say that they are communicating the information about the time of treatment to those who need surgery through Mobile Phone. Doctors are giving advice and instructions to those who have already completed surgery and are suffering from other problems.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the government’s efforts to provide development and welfare to all are yielding good results. In the same spirit, the state which is leading in the implementation of Health Family Welfare Schemes is shaping up as Health state Telangana.