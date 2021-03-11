Over 1 lakh pilgrims register for Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, April 22
Enthusiasm among devotees coming for the Char Dham yatra beginning on May 3 is at its peak with more than one lakh pilgrims having registered so far for the pilgrimage.
The Uttarakhand tourism department has made registration of pilgrims for the yatra mandatory this time for their safety and well-being.
Pilgrims, therefore, are registering themselves online on the department's website.
Char Dham yatra begins this year on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. The portals of Kedarnath will open for devotees on May 6 and those of Badrinath on May 8.
Tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said from May 3 to May 31, 15,829 pilgrims have registered for Yamunotri, 16,804 for Gangotri, 41,107 for Kedarnath and 29,488 for Badrinath.
With the Covid pandemic situation returning to normal, pilgrims in large numbers are expected to come for the yatra this year, he said.
It is for the first time that they are being provided the facility of online registration and verification.
Their registration details are being shared with the district administrations concerned so that they know how many devotees visited the shrine on which day, the official said.
It will also help the administration make better arrangements for devotees at the Himalayan temples, he said.
