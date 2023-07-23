Over 100 rescued in flood-hit Yavatmal

PTI

Yavatmal: Around 110 people stranded due to floods in Mahagaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were rescued on Saturday. Besides the State Disaster Response Force, an Mi-17 V5 chopper of the IAF was also pressed into service for the rescue operation at Anandnagar Tanda village, District Collector Amol Yedge said, adding stranded people were shifted to safe places.

