  Nation
Over 13 lakh Indian students studying abroad; US top choice, Canada second favourite

This year, 3.37 lakh students have already left the country for higher education in foreign countries

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 3

Though the new National Education Policy 2020 — intended to be a deterrent for educated and professionals going abroad — have been in place for the last three years, the brain drain continues. This was validated by the Union Education Ministry in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Around 7.5 lakh Indian students went to foreign countries for higher studies, last year — highest over the past five years. When compared to 2021, the staggering number is a rise of over 68 per cent.

This year, 3.37 lakh students have already left the country for higher education in foreign countries until June 30. Currently, 1.3 million Indian students are studying abroad in various countries.

Since 2018, over 28 lakh students have gone abroad for higher studies. As to the number of students coming back, the ministry said that they had not maintained the data of the Indian students who were returning to India after their studies.

As per the data shared by the Union Education Ministry, theUnited States of America (USA) is favorite destination for Indian students for pursuing higher education. Currently, 4.5 lakh students are studying in the USA. Canada is the second most preferred country to pursue higher education where 1.83 lakh students are studying in higher education institutes.

The details of Indian students going abroad reveal that Canada is emerging as a favourite spot for higher education as 1.86 lakh students went there last year.In 2018, the count of Indian students, who went to Canada, was just 1 lakh.

When asked about the efforts to stop the brain drain, Union Education Ministry said that world-class foreign universities and institutions would be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to offer courses in financial management, fintech, science, technology, engineering and mathematics free from domestic regulations.

The ministry further said that world class institutions scheme was launched in 2017 to enable higher educational institutions in the country to have affordable world-class academic and research facilities.

Year Students

2018 5.1 lakh

20195.8 lakh

2020 2.5 lakh (Covid year)

2021 4.4 lakh

2022 7.5 lakh

2023 (June 30)3.3 lakh

Favourite countries

USA

Canada

United Kingdom

