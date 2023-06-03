Over 140 arms surrendered in Manipur; Amit Shah calls on Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

A day after his return from ethnic violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met President Droupadi Murmu and described his meeting as “a courtesy call”.

Shah had spent four days to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross-section of people there.

“Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu,” Shah tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, sources in the security establishment said over 140 weapons had been surrendered in different places in Manipur after the Home Minister made an appeal a day ago in this regard. The surrendered weapons included self-loading rifles, carbine, AK and INSAS rifles, light machine guns, pistols, M16 rifles, smoke gun/tear gas, sten gun and a grenade launcher, they said.

Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, appealed to all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces and the administration. He had warned that a search-and-combing operation would be carried out in the state soon and anyone found in possession of any weapon would be prosecuted.