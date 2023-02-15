Over 14K teaching posts vacant in IITs, NITs, central universities

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 14

Higher education institutes — including IITs and NITs — are facing acute shortage of teaching staff as 14,606 posts of teaching faculty are lying vacant across the country. The shortage is highest in central universities, where 6,180 posts are yet to be filled.

In Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) alone, 4,425 posts of teaching faculty are lying vacant, informed the Education Ministry in the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply.

Over 2,000 posts are vacant in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology.

Similarly, in the Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, the number of vacant teaching posts is 353. In the Indian Institutes of Management, 484 teaching posts are vacant.

Responding to a question on the vacancy in the higher education institutes, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Subhas Sarkar said he had already directed all central higher educational institutions to fill up the vacancies in mission mode.

“Institutions are adopting various measures to address faculty shortages in order to ensure studies of students are not affected,” said Sarkar.