Over 2 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath-Badrinath in about a week

Dehradun, May 12

Over two lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath since their opening on May 6 and May 8, respectively, officials said on Thursday.

Till 4 pm on Thursday 1,30,257 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath and Badrinath was visited by 76,968 devotees, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti, which manages the temples, said.

It is an indication that the four Himalayan shrines are all set to receive a record number of pilgrims this time, Samiti chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

Very good arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims have been made along the Chardham Yatra route and they are thanking the administration for everything, he said.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said it is only natural for pilgrims to arrive in large numbers for the Char Dham Yatra this time as it taking place on its full scale after a gap of two years during which it was conducted in a severely limited manner due to the Covid pandemic.

However, in view of the carrying capacity of temples, a cap has been put on the number of pilgrims visiting them daily and their registration has been made compulsory so that they face no inconvenience, he said.

There are satisfactory arrangements for pilgrims on the route and the situation is being constantly monitored in consultation with the District Magistrates of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts in which the temples are located.

The state government also shared videos in which pilgrims from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal were seen praising the authorities for the arrangements en route to the temples.

On the unusually high number of deaths of pilgrims on way to the temples, the chief secretary said most of them had died of heart attacks or post-Covid medical complications, not due to poor arrangements.

Around 23 pilgrims have died on way to the temples since the start of the Char Dham yatra on May 3.