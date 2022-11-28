Over 3,000 booked for violent clashes during protest against Adani project in Kerala

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, November 28

Over 3,000 people have been booked in connection with violent clashes during an ongoing protest against the Adani port project in Kerala's Vizhinjam area on Sunday night.

Police said cases had been registered against 3,000 'identifiable persons' for vandalising a police station and injuring police personnel. As many as 36 police personnel were reported to be injured in the violence that ensued.

Earlier on Sunday, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam.

Additional Director General of Police MR Ajith Kumar told the media that 36 police personnel injured in the Sunday evening attack by the mob which vandalised the police station were admitted to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.

"...a mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons who were arrested in another case. They vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. An SI has received a fracture on his leg. It seems like he was hit by a brick," Kumar told the media.

Kumar said there was no provocation on behalf of the police. He said officials were trying to maintain law and order in the region by exercising maximum restraint. It was when the protests turned violent that the police had to resort to lathi charge and teargas to disperse the mob, he added.

Around 600 policemen were already deployed in the region and around 300 more were added to them, Kumar said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration on Sunday night held a meeting with the Latin Church authorities, who were leading the protests against the port project.

Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who attended the reconciliatory meeting on behalf of the protesters, told the media that the protesters who had gathered in the region would disperse without creating any trouble to the public.

"Today's talks have ended now. The people who have gathered in the nearby areas will leave without creating any trouble for the public. Talks will continue in the morning. We will have multiple meetings with the officials," he had said on Sunday.