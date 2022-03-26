Over 4.7 crore cases pending in courts: Rijiju in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

More than 4.70 crore cases were pending in various courts across India, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The 25 High Courts had 58,94,060 cases pending as on March 21 this year. The pendency in the Supreme Court was recorded at 70,154 on March 2 this year.

In a written reply, Rijiju said 4,10,47,976 cases were pending in the various district and subordinate courts.

The figures from Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands were not available on the National Judicial Data Grid, the reply noted. The total number of pending cases came to 4,70,12,190, the minister said.

Disposal of pending cases in courts was within the domain of the judiciary, the minister said, adding that no time frame had been prescribed for disposal of various kinds of cases by the respective courts.

“Timely disposal of cases in courts depends on several factors which, inter-alia, include availability of adequate number of judges and judicial officers, supporting court staff and physical infrastructure, complexity of facts involved, nature of evidence, cooperation of stakeholders — the Bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants — and proper application of rules and procedures,” he said.

There are several factors which may lead to delay in disposal of cases. These include vacancies of judges, frequent adjournments and lack of adequate arrangement to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing, Rijiju noted. —