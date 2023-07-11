Over 40 killed in Bengal, where's Rahul's Mohabbat ki dukaan, asks BJP

New Delhi, July 11
As the ruling Trinamool Congress marched towards victory in the panchayat elections on Tuesday the opposition BJP questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for silence over 40 killings reported since the declaration of elections a month ago.
"This is nirmamata (cruelty) not Mamata," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference on Tuesday amid counting of votes and allegations of rigging and violence.
Taking a dig on Rahul Gandhi, Patra also asked where is the Congress leader's Mohabbat ki dukaan now. "Where is your Mobahhat ki dukaan when your own party workers are being killed in Bengal? Or is this dukaan meant only for BJP ruled states?" asked Patra, saying Rahul's sole objective is to attain power at the centre "by hook or crook."
"It is fine by Rahul Gandhi if a like minded party perpetrates murders," Patra alleged. Taking swipes at the grand alliance of the opposition parties, he said "Where is the thagbandhan today? Where is the so called pro democracy brigade?"
Patra said a BJP delegation was on the ground to take stock of the grim situation in Bengal.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said "Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance."
