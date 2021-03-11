Over 45 crore people lost hope of getting job due PM Modi's ‘masterstrokes’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, April 26
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue, alleging over 45 crore people have lost hope of getting a job due to his “masterstrokes”.
He claimed that Modi is the “first such prime minister” in 75 years to do so.
“New India's new slogan – ‘har ghar berozegaari, ghar ghar berozegaari’ (there is unemployment in every household).
न्यू इंडिया का न्यू नाराः— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2022
हर-घर बेरोज़गारी
घर-घर बेरोज़गारी
75 सालों में मोदी जी देश के पहले ऐसे प्रधानमंत्री हैं जिनके ‘Masterstrokes’ से 45 करोड़ से ज़्यादा लोग नौकरी पाने की उम्मीद ही छोड़ चुके हैं। pic.twitter.com/rph7Ogt9nU
“In 75 years, Modi is the first such prime minister whose masterstrokes have led to over 45 crore people losing the hope of getting a job,” the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi.
He also cited a news report that claimed 2.1 crore jobs were lost in the last five years and 45 crore people have stopped searching for a job.
