Over 500 railway stations, including Anandpur Sahib, set to be redeveloped

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch a special project to redevelop 508 select railway stations, including the one at Anandpur Sahib.

The PM will lay the foundation stone to declare the project open as part of his vision to improve public transport. The entire project will cost over Rs 24,470 cr.

“Master plans are being prepared for the redevelopment of these stations as city centres with integration of both sides of the city. This approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city centred around the railway station,” a PMO release said.

These 508 railway stations are spread across 27 states and UTs — 55 each in UP and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 15 in Haryana, and some in Himachal Pradesh.

“The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture,” an official statement said.

