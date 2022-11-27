Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

IANS
Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), November 27
The Sambhal police escorted a wedding procession of Ram Kishan, a Dalit, who was riding a horse.
The bride, Ravina, 21, had expressed a desire to see her groom ride a horse with a DJ providing music to the wedding.
The heavy security arrangement by UP Police was made following 'restrictions' imposed by some of the upper castes men on Dalit wedding processions in the Lohamai village of Gunnaur area.
After the request from the bride's family, Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Chakresh Mishra sent a huge force from nearby police stations to ensure a smooth wedding on Friday night.
Circle officer (Gunnaur) Alok Kumar Siddhu and SHO (Junawai police station) Pushkar Singh remained with the procession until the rituals were complete.
The wedding procession was accompanied by 44 constables, 14 sub-inspectors, one inspector and a circle officer.
The policemen also contributed Rs 11,000 as a 'wedding gift' to the couple.
Ravina's uncle Rajendra Valmiki had given an application to Sambhal district magistrate Manish Bansal, stating that 'some upper caste men will not allow Dalit community members to take out the wedding procession with DJ and horse. He had sought adequate security for the event.
Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra, said, "We provided security on the family's request. The marriage was held peacefully and it went off well."
