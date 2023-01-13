Over 8 lakh voters on Mizoram’s final electoral roll

Aizawl, January 13
Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts in Mizoram’s final electoral for 2023, which has listed over eight lakh voters.
The state has registered a 21.34 per cent rise in the number of voters, said Mizoram joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau Of the 8,42,388 electorate, 4,33,418 are female, the final roll revealed.
There are no transgender voters in the state, Pachuau stated.
Aizawl district has the highest number of voters at 2,80,874, followed by Lunglei district at 98,552.
According to Pachuau, the voter list will be updated from time to time and any citizen, who has attained 18 years of age on or after January 1 2023 and failed to get enrolled in the list, can seek inclusion at a later stage.
In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front MNF (MNF) has 28 members, while the main opposition party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), has six MLAs and the Congress five.
The BJP has only one legislator from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency.
The MNF, although a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), is not an ally of the saffron party in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...