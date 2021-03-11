Over 80 pc of India’s youngsters get first dose of Covid vaccine, total coverage 192.65 crore

70 per cent of teenagers between 12-14 age bracket get first dose

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination camp in Gurugram University. PTI

New Delhi, May 24

With more than 11 lakh vaccine doses administered, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 192.65 crore On Tuesday evening, as per the Union Health Ministry report.

“Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80% of youngsters between 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

As per the report, a total of 5,92,60,091 first doses of vaccines and 4,50,76,824 second doses have been administered among the age bracket of 15 to 18 years so far.

In another tweet, Mandaviya said over 70 per cent of teenagers between 12-14 age bracket have also received the first dose of vaccine.

“Another feather in the cap of the world’s largest & most successful vaccination drive! Over 70% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine”.

The Health Ministry report also said that a total of 3,31,52,453 first dose and 1,47,75,851 second doses of vaccines have been administered so far among the age bracket of 12 to 14 years.

A total of 3,34,22,866 precaution doses have also been administered among the eligible beneficiaries as of now, said the Ministry. IANS

