Over 80 per cent emergency landings by scheduled airlines due to technical defect: Govt data

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 8

Occurrence of technical defects in aircraft or its sub-systems during flight have accounted for over 80 per cent of emergency landings made by scheduled Indian operators during the last three years.

Six operators carried out a total of 23 emergency landings in the past three years, out of which 19 have been because of technical reasons, according to data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Parliament on Thursday. These included seven in 2020, nine in 2021 and seven so far in 2022.

“In 19 cases, after the landing of the aircraft, the affected components were replaced. Three emergency landings resulted from weather diversion and one emergency landing was due to a bird hit,” the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen VK Singh (retd) stated in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Such occurrences are thoroughly analysed and their severity is determined. Based on the severity, occurrences are investigated. No violation has been found in these occurrences, the reply added.

Air Asia, Air India, AIXL, Alliance Air, Indigo and Spicejet are the airlines that carried out emergency landings.

Operators are required to maintain their aircraft as per manufacturer guidelines. In case of events such as emergency landing caused due to a failed aircraft system, the system is rectified based on approved maintenance programme and the aircraft is released for service.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through their Annual Surveillance Plan, carries out surveillance and spot checks to ensure that aircraft are maintained as per the stipulated guidelines.

In addition to emergency landings, there have also been instances of smoke in the cabin of aircraft operated by scheduled airlines or smoke emanating from the aircraft engines. A total of 13 instances of smoke in the cabin have been reported since 2019, which have been attributed primarily due to system or component malfunction and other factors such as bird strike, lightning strike and passenger mobiles. However, no violation of prescribed norms and civil aviation requirements was found in these instances after investigation, the ministry stated.

Based on the outcome of DGCA investigations, several circulars and guidelines have been issued by the Airports Authority of India and other agencies concerned to prevent the recurrence of emergency landing due to weather diversion.

#Air India #IndiGo #SpiceJet