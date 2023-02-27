 Over 84 pc polling in Nagaland assembly polls, 76.66 pc in Meghalaya : The Tribune India

Over 84 pc polling in Nagaland assembly polls, 76.66 pc in Meghalaya

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that in Tripura will be taken up on March 2

Over 84 pc polling in Nagaland assembly polls, 76.66 pc in Meghalaya

Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, February 27

Meghalaya recorded a voting percentage of over 76 per cent and Nagaland saw a voter turnout of over 84 per cent in the polling for assembly elections in the two northeastern states on Monday.

According to the latest data from Election Commission, Meghalaya recorded 76.66 per cent polling while it was 84.66 per cent in Nagaland.  

Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 63.91 per cent till 3 pm in 59 assembly constituencies for which polling was held.  The polling started at 7 am and ended at 4 pm.

The voting percentage picked up momentum as the day progressed.  It was 44.73 per cent till 1 pm, 26.70 per cent till 11 am and 12.06 per cent till 9 am.

Polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies are in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state’s former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

Over 21 lakh voters were eligible to cast votes including 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh male voters.

In Nagaland, the voter turnout was 75.49 per cent till 3 pm. The electoral fate of 183 candidates has been sealed with the conclusion of the election for 59 seats. 

The state saw brisk polling with voter 60.51 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm and 38.68 per cent till 11 am.

The BJP contested the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), its partner in the 2018 Assembly polls as well.

A total of 13,17,632 voters were eligible to cast their vote in the state in 2,351 polling stations.

The counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that in Tripura, which went to the polls on February 16, will be taken up on March 2.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

2
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

3
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

5
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

7
Punjab Rift deepens

Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

8
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

10
Punjab

After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Don't Miss

View All
I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Top News

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Three Nepal natives held for robbery

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt