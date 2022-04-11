Over 9,500 precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines given on Sunday

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

A total of 9,674 precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the 18-59 years age-group on the first day on Sunday taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 185.74 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

India on Sunday began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

So far more than 2.22 crore (2,22,67,519) children in the age-group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Monday.

The Centre on Saturday told all states and UTs that the precaution dose will be of the same Covid vaccine which has been used for administration of first and second dose and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

States and UTs on Saturday were also informed that no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN portal.

It was emphasized that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on the CoWIN platform and both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination will be available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

The Private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Health.

Health care workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years and above, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any vaccination centres, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers, Bhushan had underlined.